'Devil Wears Prada' stars join talk show's growing list of Hollywood guests

Twenty years after "The Devil Wears Prada" turned Miranda Priestly into shorthand for terrifying bosses, co-stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are bringing their long-awaited sequel to South Korea. The two will visit the country on April 8 to promote the upcoming "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Walt Disney Company Korea said Saturday.

The sequel, which reunites the original cast alongside Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, opens in Korean theaters on April 29. That's two days ahead of its May 1 US release and the earliest anywhere in the world, in line with the Korean industry's standard practice of opening films on Wednesdays.

For Streep, this marks her first-ever visit to the country. Hathaway was last here in 2018 to rep a cosmetics brand she served as an ambassador for.

Disney said promotional events are in the works, with specifics still to come. But one thing is already confirmed, according to local media: the pair will sit down for an episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block."

Anyone with passing familiarity with Korean television would recognize the show immediately. It's the biggest talk show on the air in Korea, and for global stars passing through, it's increasingly become the go-to stop on the press tour circuit.

The show is anchored by Yoo Jae-suk, a comedian-turned-talk show host who has essentially been the face of Korean entertainment for the better part of two decades ("Running Man," "Hangout with Yoo").

The 53-year-old has been hosting the show solo since December 2025, when his longtime co-host and fellow comedian Jo Se-ho stepped down over alleged ties to an organized crime figure.

"You Quiz" started in 2018 with a refreshingly lo-fi premise: the two hosts approach random people on the street, chat them up, and end each segment with a trivia question for a cash prize.

The format has since grown well past its origins. The show now films in-studio for the most part and basically books whoever happens to be the most talked-about name of the moment — be it K-pop stars, athletes or social media personalities — alongside ordinary people with stories to tell.

In a media landscape where YouTube talk shows and podcasts have largely pushed such TV to the backseat, the program is one of the last broadcast-era talk shows that still holds real cultural sway.

That staying power has made it a draw for world stars visiting the country. Several Hollywood actors have appeared on the show to promote their work to Korean audiences: Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya stopped by in 2024 for "Dune: Part Two" and Scarlett Johansson came through last year for "Jurassic World Rebirth." Earlier this month, "Bridgerton" star Yerin Ha appeared alongside her grandmother, veteran Korean actress Son Sook.

The guest list goes beyond actors — Billie Eilish, Bill Gates, and "K-Pop Demon Hunters" director Maggie Kang have all made appearances in recent years.

As for the vibe, "You Quiz" doesn't go for big laughs or late-night-style bits. Yoo's style tends toward the patient and attentive; guests get to tell their stories without being steered into a punchline. That sounds like a low bar, but it makes the show feel genuinely easy to sit with.

It also helps that the show isn't live, which makes the language barrier less of an issue for non-Korean speakers. Episodes are pre-recorded with an interpreter on set and subtitled before airing, so guests can speak naturally without worrying about keeping up in real time.

Walt Disney Korea has not announced when the episode featuring Streep and Hathaway will air.