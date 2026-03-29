South Korea’s private kindergartens have largely failed to accommodate children with developmental delays or disabilities, with only one institution operating a dedicated class for such children, according to government data.

Of the country’s 7,449 kindergartens, just 1,281, or 17.2 percent, offer what the government calls special education, data from the government-run Kindergarten Information Service revealed Sunday.

The disparity is particularly stark in the private sector. Private kindergartens account for 38.7 percent of the total, or 2,882 institutions, but only one in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, has established a special education class. Public kindergartens are relatively better equipped. Of 4,567 institutions, 1,280 (28.0 percent) operate such programs.

The shortage comes as the number of eligible students continues to climb. The total rose from 95,420 in 2020 to 120,735 last year — surpassing the 100,000 mark in 2022 — and continues to increase.

Among them, the number of infants and kindergarten-age children grew by about 32.1 percent over four years, from 6,975 in 2020 to a peak of 9,216 in 2024, before edging down slightly to 8,582 last year.

Despite a series of policy efforts, expansion in private kindergartens has remained limited.

The Education Ministry’s latest five-year plan for special education, covering 2023 to 2027, includes measures to support operating costs and teacher salaries for private institutions. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has also pledged similar support under its five-year plan starting in 2025.

Financial burdens and structural constraints continue to deter private operators. Unlike public institutions, private kindergartens face challenges in maintaining stable, long-term programs.

“Financial support is needed for class establishment and teacher salaries,” a ministry official said, adding that public kindergartens are prioritized due to greater stability.

A Seoul education office official said expansion also depends on the willingness of private founders, as approval from school operators is required to establish classes. That process remains difficult in practice.