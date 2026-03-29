Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday it would roll out energy-saving measures across all its affiliates in line with government policy to address a growing national energy crisis.

The announcement comes amid surging oil prices triggered by the Middle East conflict that is piling pressure on Asia's fourth-largest economy.

As part of the initiative, the company will expand its vehicle rotation system — previously applied at the headquarters of Hyundai Motor and Kia — across all affiliates. It also plans to increase employee shuttle bus services to reduce the use of private vehicles, while gradually replacing the internal combustion engine buses with hydrogen-powered vehicles.

In addition, the group will minimize domestic business trips and replace them with virtual meetings to cut vehicle use. When travel is unavoidable, eco-friendly vehicles such as electric and hydrogen-powered cars will be prioritized, with the entire fleet set to transition to green vehicles over time.

To reduce electricity consumption, Hyundai Motor Group said it would strengthen energy management across all workplaces by optimizing power usage on weekdays, holidays, during lunch hours and evenings. The plan includes tighter control of PCs, heating and cooling systems and lighting.

Meanwhile, the company will introduce AI-based energy-saving systems by integrating smart functions into CCTV cameras installed in office corridors, parking lots and lobbies. Lights will automatically turn off when no movement is detected for a certain period.

The group added that it would optimize facility operations and upgrade aging infrastructure, minimizing idle running time at production sites and expanding electricity leakage inspections.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Motor Group said it would strengthen long-term energy supply by installing additional solar power facilities at production bases, parking lots and high-tech centers, while expanding the use of energy storage systems and renewable energy power purchase agreements.

“We have established practical measures to reduce energy consumption and will actively implement them across all affiliates in line with the government’s energy-saving policies,” a company official said.