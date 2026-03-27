Samsung Electronics is teaming up with BTS for its global concert tour, using the collaboration to showcase its latest Galaxy smartphones and help fans connect with the group.

The company said Friday it would support the “BTS World Tour Arirang” with its mobile technology, positioning the Galaxy S26 Ultra as a key tool for fans to capture and share live performances.

“BTS and ARMY have built a cultural movement that brings everyone together to celebrate self-expression and connection through music,” Samsung said in a press release.

“This resulted in a global impact that fosters authentic shared experiences — values that resonate deeply with Samsung’s Galaxy brand philosophy.”

As the BTS tour is set to begin Goyang City in Gyeonggi Province before expanding to major cities worldwide, Samsung said it will roll out “BTS The City” programs -- combining retail promotions and interactive installations — starting in Seoul through April.

At its Gangnam flagship store, the company plans hands-on events featuring Galaxy AI tools, including personalized content creation and citywide activities tied to the tour. Limited-edition merchandise will also be offered to drive foot traffic, the company said.

Choi Seung-eun, executive vice president and head of the Marketing Center for mobile products at Samsung Electronics underscored the partnership is aimed at enhancing how fans experience live performances.

“Through this collaboration, Galaxy will serve as a bridge connecting artists and the audience, enabling people to experience concert moments more meaningfully and preserve and share those memories for longer,” Choi said.

Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang echoed that view, emphasizing fan engagement.

“Fans are at the heart of everything we do, shaping our music and journey together with us,” Lee said. “Through this partnership with Samsung Electronics, we hope fans can experience concerts more vividly and create lasting memories.”