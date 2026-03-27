A man in his 30s who is serving prison time for making false terrorism warnings against five major South Korean airports has been ordered to pay 29.3 million won ($20,000) to the state to compensate for related losses, court officials said Friday.

The civic law division of Jeju District Court sided with the government in the suit it filed against the defendant, who is currently serving a 30-month prison sentence for violating the Aviation Safety Act and obstruction of public duties.

The hoaxer wrote multiple online posts in August 2023 warning of bombings at the Incheon International Airport, Gimpo International Airport, Gimhae International Airport, Jeju International Airport, and Daegu International Airport.

He claimed that he had already set up explosives at the airport on Jeju Island, and that he would go there at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 to stab those exiting the airport.

This led to a major search operation across the five airports, which the Ministry of Justice said cost 32.3 million won.

He claimed to the police that he wrote the posts "to see if police could catch me."

Jeju District Court found him guilty in November 2023 and sentenced him to 18 months in prison. He appealed, but the appellate trial the following year resulted in a heavier punishment.