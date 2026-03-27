Seoul Children's Museum of History, promoting itself as "the first museum for tweens (age 8-12), opened to the public on Friday.

Located in the premise of the Seoul Museum of History, it ran three trial runs between December and February before the formal opening. It is accessible through the first floor of the museum, between the Gyeongbokgung Station and the Seodaemun Station in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

The primary target of the children's museum are pre-teens in elementary school, with six exhibition booths set up for visitors to experience the capital city's history and culture.

Its key feature is the "Hanyang Adventure Begins" program, an interactive attraction that reenacts Seoul during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), when it was known as Hanyang. The participants can experience what it was like to be at the marketplace, health clinics for the common people, military training facilities, bookstore and educational institutes, and the observatories to study the stars.

The program is run four times a day from Tuesday through Friday, and five times on the weekends, between 10 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. Check the homepage of the Seoul Children's Museum of History (museum.seoul.go.kr/chd/index.do) for more details.

"I wish that the new children's museum would become a place where children can enjoy experiencing and learning about Seoul's history and culture," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said at the opening ceremony.

The Seoul Museum of History said it planed to continue expanding the exhibition at the children's museum, while operating other educational exhibitions and events for children.