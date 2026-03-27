Area around Jamsil sports arenas expecting 60,000 people, with opening of 2026 baseball season, basketball regular season games

The combination of the season opener for the South Korea's professional baseball league and two regular season games of the ongoing basketball league is expected to see around 60,000 people gather this weekend in the Jamsil area of southern Seoul, the metropolitan government warned Friday.

The sports facility management agency under the Seoul Metropolitan Government advised visitors to use public transportation to come to the Seoul Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday.

The defending champion LG Twins will face the KT Wiz for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium to open the 2026 season. The Twins are one of the most popular sports teams in the country, setting the all-time record for attendance last year with over 1.4 million in attendance.

The Korean Baseball Organization is by far the most popular league in Korea, seeing a leaguewide 12 million in attendance last year and selling at least 10 million tickets for three straight years.

The Seoul Samsung Thunders of the Korean Basketball League host the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters and Suwon KT Sonicboom in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. The Thunders are well out of the playoff running, sitting dead last in the standings, but the second-place Red Boosters are trying to overtake the Changwon LG Sakers for the top spot.

Suwon, currently No. 7, is making a last-ditch effort to secure the final berth of the six-team postseason.

The Seoul Sports Complex has a shortage of parking due to ongoing construction work for the Olympic Main Stadium that will extend to December, with spots down from 1,556 to 876.

"The area around the complex is expected to be very busy, so we urge people to use public transportation for an enjoyable and safe experience," officials said.