Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko presented North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with an assault rifle at their summit on Thursday.

According to reports, Lukashenko gifted Kim an assault rifle at the summit in Pyongyang, saying “just in case enemies show up.” The rifle is said to be a VSK assault rifle manufactured in Belarus.

In return, Kim gifted Lukashenko gold items and an ornate vase.

Lukashenko visited Pyongyang on a two-day trip at Kim’s invitation. It was the Belarusian leader’s first visit to Pyongyang, as well as Kim’s first meeting with a foreign leader this year.

The two sides reportedly signed a treaty on cooperation that outlines measures to strengthen ties.