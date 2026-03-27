Legendary K-drama celebrates 10-year anniversary with cast reunion

One of the most popularly recognized Korean dramas is set to reunite its core cast to mark its 10th anniversary.

TvN said that the stars of "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" — Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na — will come together for a new travel-format program scheduled to air in the first half of the year.

The project, tentatively titled "Goblin 10th Anniversary," remains in the early stages, with details such as filming locations and format yet to be disclosed. (The Korean term "dokkaebi" refers to a mythological creature that could be seen as either a guardian or goblin.)

"Reuniting for 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' after a long time, (the cast) will take time to look back on the show's iconic scenes, memorable lines and the special meaning the series left behind," tvN said in a press statement.

"For viewers who loved the drama, it will offer fond memories and lingering emotions, while for new audiences, it will show why the series became such a phenomenon."

Originally broadcast on tvN in 2016, "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" follows Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), an immortal goblin who seeks a human bride to end his eternal life. As the story progresses, his fate becomes intertwined with Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), a spirited high schooler who claims to be that bride, and an amnesiac grim reaper (Lee Dong-wook).

The fantasy-romance series drew significant attention during its run, becoming the first cable drama in Korea to surpass a 20 percent viewership rating, with various elements of the show, including its soundtrack, filming locations and fashion, going viral. Even after its finale, the series continued to gain traction on global streaming platforms, sustaining its popularity and international reach.

In the following year, the TV drama collected several industry honors, including recognition at the Baeksang Arts Awards, the Cable TV Broadcasting Awards and the Korea Drama Awards.