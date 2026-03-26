South Korea will join a multinational military meeting to discuss the issue of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz at France's request, officials said Thursday.

The video conference, expected imminently, will be joined by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung as the key maritime chokepoint remains effectively closed amid the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

"Safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital to the security and economy of countries around the world, including our own," a defense ministry official said.

The official said the ministry is closely monitoring the situation related to the Strait of Hormuz and considering measures to maintain close communication with other countries.

Reuters earlier reported that France's Armed Forces chief Fabien Mandon will soon hold a meeting with army chiefs from countries keen to play role in restoring navigation in the strait, citing a French military official. (Yonhap)