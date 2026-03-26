A courier union leader in Ulsan was seriously injured Thursday after attempting self-immolation to protest tax authorities’ notices demanding large additional value-added tax payments from delivery workers in the city.

The union leader, a man in his 50s, poured a flammable substance over his body and set himself on fire at around 10:49 a.m., Thursday, in front of the Dongulsan District Tax Office, according to the Ulsan Bukbu Police Station. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

A tax office employee who tried to stop him also suffered minor injuries after their hands and hair caught fire.

Police said the man attempted self-immolation after the tax office issued notices imposing large additional value-added tax payments on about 1,000 delivery workers across Ulsan.

Earlier, the National Tax Service found misconduct by a person who had handled tax matters on behalf of the delivery workers. While filing value-added tax returns for the workers over the past five years, the person was found to have overstated input tax deductions eligible for tax credits.

After discovering the irregularities, the tax authorities obtained a list containing the names of delivery workers for whom the person had filed taxes.

According to the union, the affected workers were later notified of tax reassessments of around 100 million won ($66,000) each, including about 30 million won in unpaid taxes accumulated over five years, as well as penalties and surcharges for noncompliance.

A union official said the branch leader appeared to have set himself on fire after visiting the tax office to ask for leniency for union members struggling with the massive tax bills, only to have his request rejected.

Police also said the man left a message addressed to the president and what appeared to be a suicide note in the union’s group chat shortly before the incident.

"There is nowhere to turn to after being told the law would be applied strictly despite my pledge to comply faithfully going forward," the union leader reportedly said in the message.

"I do not deny that there was wrongdoing, but (the penalties) are too harsh," he added.