RUST, Germany, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a global leader in high-performance and energy-efficient server solutions, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), is highlighting its latest AI-ready infrastructure, OCP-compliant platforms, and liquid cooling innovations at CloudFest 2026 (Booth H15 & H16). The company is collaborating with industry leaders AMD and Intel to demonstrate scalable solutions at both server and rack scale designed to support the growing demand for sustainable data centers.

MiTAC Computing will also present an on-stage case study with cloud service provider Qarnot, showcasing a deployment that advances sustainable high-performance computing in France across industries including aerospace, automotive, energy, and banking.

GPU-accelerated Solutions for the AI Era

OCP-compliant Solutions for Scalable Enterprise Workloads

Precision Liquid Cooling for the Heaviest Compute Demands

MiTAC solutions are also featured at Booth H14 in partnership with ScaleUp Technologies and Booths G15 & Z47 in partnership with ASBIS Enterprises.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level set MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

Visit www.mitaccomputing.com