An online post has sparked debate in South Korea over the severe overcrowding on Seoul Subway Line No. 9, which connects some of the city’s busiest districts with its outskirts.

A user on social media platform Threads posted Monday urging people not to bring children onto Line No. 9 express trains during commuting hours.

The user cited a case in which a 6-year-old was brought on board, saying the child was “about to be crushed to death.”

The post sparked hundreds of replies on both sides, with some raising safety concerns.

“I’m an adult woman, and I once had to get off the train to throw up because of the pressure from all the people on board. Even a full-grown person can barely handle themselves on the express train, and a parent with children should use the all-stop trains,” one person wrote.

Others accused the user of discriminating against children.

“Why would they get on an express train in the first place? There must be a reason. If you’re so concerned, give up your seats,” another person wrote.

The dispute highlighted the long-standing overcrowding issue on Line No. 9.

According to 2024 data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, congestion on Line No. 9 reached 187 percent of capacity between 6:30 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. on the section between Dongjak Station and Express Bus Terminal Station.

The standard capacity per train car is 160 passengers, meaning nearly 300 were packed into each car during that time.

Line No. 9 runs from Gangseo-gu in the west, near Gimpo International Airport, to Gangdong-gu in the east, passing through major business districts such as Yeouido and the Gangnam area. As a result, trains are heavily crowded throughout the workweek.

Overcrowding on Seoul’s subway lines during commuting hours remains an ongoing challenge.

In response, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday it would gradually introduce a real-time monitoring system that allows trains to operate at closer intervals. The city said the measure is expected to increase capacity by 20 percent.