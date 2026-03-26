South Korea ranked first in the world for average IQ, recording 106.97 in the 2026 International IQ Test report.

The ranking was based on about 1.2 million participants from 126 countries who took the online test in 2025. A total of 26,996 South Koreans took part. In 2024, 23,727 Koreans participated, with an average score of 106.43.

China ranked second with a score of 106.48, followed by Japan with 106.3. Iran placed fourth with 104.8, while Australia ranked fifth with 104.45. Other East Asian countries in the top 10 included Singapore in seventh place and Vietnam in 10th. The United States ranked 18th with a score of 101.

It marked the first time South Korea has topped the ranking, after placing second in 2025 and third in 2024.

The International IQ Test has been conducted online since 2018 and is based on Raven’s Progressive Matrices.