The war involving Iran, now entering its fourth week, is escalating with no clear end in sight. Statements by US President Donald Trump have shifted repeatedly, heightening uncertainty and volatility in the region. Under these circumstances, the international security environment is becoming increasingly unpredictable, and South Korea’s response is being put to a critical test.

Trump warned that unless the Strait of Hormuz were to be reopened within 48 hours, Iran’s power facilities could face devastating strikes. Yet shortly before the deadline, on March 23, he announced a five-day suspension of such attacks to allow room for dialogue. Meanwhile, Iran, which has demonstrated its reach by launching missiles toward the US-UK base in Diego Garcia, has maintained a posture of defiance.

Tehran has warned that if Iranian power plants are attacked, it would retaliate against energy infrastructure in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and could move toward the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The five-day suspension was accompanied by conditions for renewed negotiations, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and limits on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. Although Iran’s responses have been mixed, Reuters reported that talks between the United States and Iran could take place as early as this week in Islamabad. Iranian media also reported that the Iranian president held a phone call with the Pakistani prime minister, indicating a willingness to engage in dialogue. However, with deep differences between the two sides and ongoing airstrikes between Israel and Iran, even if negotiations resume, the outcome remains highly uncertain.

There are also signs that NATO, initially cautious in responding to Washington’s request, is beginning to show a greater willingness to coordinate efforts to safeguard maritime routes.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery of global energy supply, through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s seaborne oil passes. Any prolonged disruption would have severe consequences for the global economy and for South Korea, which depends on the Middle East for more than 70 percent of its crude oil imports. Already, dozens of South Korean vessels and hundreds of citizens remain stranded in nearby waters, exposed to mounting risks.

Protecting the lives and property of citizens is the most fundamental responsibility of the state. When the safety of citizens is at stake, political divisions and unproductive debate must give way to timely and decisive action.

South Korea needs to carefully review the potential redeployment of naval assets already operating near Somali waters. This strategic shift would be both practical and justified, given the capabilities already in place. At the same time, close coordination with allies is essential to maximize effectiveness while minimizing risks.

In this volatile situation, a passive stance is no longer an option. South Korea must act decisively to protect its citizens and safeguard its economic lifelines, while ensuring that its actions do not inadvertently fuel further escalation. Strategic coordination with key partners is therefore crucial.

The phone call between the South Korean and Iranian foreign ministers on March 23 has shown signs of renewed diplomatic momentum. Coordinated support for US requests by NATO, together with Japan and South Korea, could help increase pressure on Iran to return to negotiations, thereby creating space for diplomacy. Such a collective approach would reinforce deterrence while signaling that the international community remains united in seeking a peaceful resolution.

History shows that crises in the Middle East can escalate rapidly and unpredictably, often involving outside powers and leaving lasting consequences. South Korea, as a major trading nation with significant stakes in regional stability, cannot afford to remain a bystander. Proactive engagement, grounded in national interests and international cooperation, is essential.

At the same time, it is worth recalling that in Seoul there is a major boulevard named Teheran-ro, a lasting symbol of the long-standing relationship between Korea and Iran. Likewise, there is a Seoul Street in Tehran, representing mutual respect and connection. These symbolic ties should not be overshadowed by conflict; rather, they should remind us that even in times of tension, the ultimate goal must be dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

The current crisis is ultimately a test of both resolve and judgment. South Korea must demonstrate that it is prepared to act decisively to protect its citizens and national interests, while contributing to broader international efforts to maintain peace and stability. The time to act is now — not only to safeguard immediate national interests, but also to help shape a more stable and secure regional order.

Song Jong-hwan

Song Jong-hwan, formerly Korean ambassador to Pakistan, is a chair professor of international relations at Kyungnam University. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.