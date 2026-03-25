Seoul Venture University President Kang Jun-mo was appointed honorary consul of Romania in Korea on Wednesday, in a move the Romanian Embassy said would help expand industrial and technological cooperation with South Chungcheong Province.

The appointment ceremony was held at Hoseo University’s Asan Campus in South Chungcheong Province by the Romanian Embassy in Seoul. Seoul Venture University and Hoseo University are sister institutions under the same foundation.

During the ceremony, the Romanian Embassy said the appointment was part of its efforts to strengthen cooperation with Asan, an industrial city known for its semiconductor and display industries. Hoseo University has played a key role in training semiconductor talent in the region.

“Korea and Romania have strong potential for cooperation in defense, nuclear energy and advanced technologies,” Romanian Ambassador to Korea Cezar Manole Armeanu said. He added that he hoped Kang’s appointment would help expand industrial and technological exchanges between Romania and the Chungcheong region.

Before becoming president of Seoul Venture University, Kang served as vice president of Hoseo University, where he helped expand international exchanges.

He has also contributed to strengthening national competitiveness in strategic industries through industry-academia collaboration in advanced sectors, the university said.

As honorary consul, Kang is expected to serve as a bridge for industrial exchanges and broader cooperation between South Chungcheong Province and Romania, according to the university.

Korea and Romania mark the 36th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. Bilateral trade reached about $1.5 billion in 2023, led by passenger cars, steel and chemical products.

“The South Chungcheong Province and Asan, with their dynamic industrial base and rich cultural heritage, will serve as key hubs linking Korea and Romania,” Kang said.

“I will work to expand trade and investment and promote broader exchanges,” he added.