Chip giant eyes valuation rerating, builds W100tr war chest for AI push

SK hynix said Wednesday it has confidentially filed for a potential US listing, as the South Korean chipmaker seeks to tap global investors and close its valuation gap amid an AI-driven boom in memory demand.

At a shareholder meeting, the company also outlined plans to strengthen its balance sheet, targeting more than 100 trillion won ($66.7 billion) in net cash over time to support long-term investment, as it expects structural growth in memory demand driven by artificial intelligence and expanding computing needs.

In a regulatory filing in Seoul, SK hynix said it had submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission the previous day for an American depositary share, or ADR, offering.

“The move is part of efforts to have the company’s valuation reassessed in the US market, the world’s largest equity market and a key listing venue for global semiconductor firms,” CEO Kwak Noh-jung said at the shareholder meeting.

“The size and structure of the offering have yet to be determined, but it will be pursued with a focus on enhancing shareholder value,” he added.

The company plans to use the ADR structure, which allows foreign firms to trade on US exchanges through securities representing their underlying shares without a full domestic listing.

The listing push comes as SK hynix continues to trade at a discount to global peers despite strong earnings momentum fueled by AI demand.

As of late 2025, the company traded at about 11 times earnings, compared with roughly 29 times for US-based Micron Technology. The valuation gap persists even as SK hynix reported operating profit of 11.38 trillion won in the third quarter alone — about double Micron’s over the same period.

Kim Jung-kyu, CEO of SK Square — SK hynix’s largest shareholder with a 20.1 percent stake — said a US listing could help narrow the valuation gap by attracting a broader global investor base.

Kwak also detailed plans to strengthen the company’s financial position: “Our financial position has improved but still lags global top-tier peers, and we aim to build more than 100 trillion won in net cash over time to fund strategic investments.”

As of the end of 2025, SK hynix’s net cash stood at 12.69 trillion won, according to its annual report. The target would bring it closer to the financial capacity of larger rivals, with Samsung Electronics estimated to hold about 92 trillion won in net cash.

Despite the recent share price rally, Kwak said the company has no immediate plans for a stock split, noting that such a decision requires careful consideration of trading volume, investor composition and market conditions.

On the product front, Kwak reaffirmed the company’s ambition to lead in high-bandwidth memory, a critical component for AI chips.

“Based on the production experience and technology we have accumulated, we will strengthen our lead in HBM4, which is expected to dominate the AI memory market this year,” he said.

“We will ensure timely delivery of high-performance HBM4 products and prepare customized HBM solutions as planned.”

SK hynix added it will accelerate its transition to the most advanced sixth-generation 10-nanometer-class DRAM process (1c) and expand its portfolio to include LPDDR5, GDDR7, CXL and high-bandwidth flash, alongside 321-layer NAND and enterprise solid-state drives.