The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Wednesday it has released a special report outlining policy recommendations to boost regulatory competitiveness and support the country’s ambition to become a global financial center.

“Korea’s Financial Hub Agenda” is part of AmCham’s broader push to position Korea as a leading business hub in the Asia-Pacific region. The report assesses regulatory gaps in the banking and securities sectors against global standards.

Drawing on input from major US financial institutions operating in Korea, the report identifies 39 regulatory issues, including 15 cross-sector, 13 banking and 11 securities-related concerns. Of these, 10 were flagged as priority reforms requiring immediate action.

Key recommendations include increasing regulatory flexibility to align with global business models, modernizing IT rules to support AI-driven innovation, improving interoperability with global financial systems, streamlining market access and licensing, and enhancing regulatory transparency.

The report also calls for reforms to IT network separation and cloud regulations, updates to outdated frameworks affecting cross-border financial operations, and stronger consultation mechanisms to boost investor confidence.

“This report marks AmCham’s first publication focused on the financial services sector and reflects our continued support for President Lee’s initiative to strengthen Korea’s capital markets, including the goal of MSCI Developed Market Index inclusion,” said AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim.

“With the Kospi recently surpassing 6,000, Korea is showing strong momentum as a potential regional financial hub,” he added. “Sustaining that momentum will require closer alignment with global standards and a more attractive, reliable regulatory environment for international investors.”