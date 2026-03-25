Louis Vuitton has unveiled the new LV Buttersoft sneakers, developed in collaboration with men’s creative director Pharrell Williams and house ambassador J-Hope.

The design originates from a custom pair created for J-Hope ahead of the "BTS World Tour 'Arirang,'" combining the lightweight flexibility of track running shoes with the house’s Italian leather craftsmanship.

The model features a layered rubber outsole and soft calf suede upper in a rose-and-white palette, reflecting the artist’s bright, upbeat image. Details include wide woven laces with a monogram tag and lace tips inscribed with “Your, My Hope.”

Additional design elements reference Louis Vuitton’s travel heritage, including trunk-inspired leather patches and a modified textile label based on the Speedy P9 bag. A hidden squirrel-and-acorn charm nods to J-Hope’s playful persona.

The LV Buttersoft sneaker launched in South Korea on Wednesday, with a global release scheduled for April 30.