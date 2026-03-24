Dr. Seo Ryeo-kyung has claimed the Asian championship in the women's minimumweight class of the World Boxing Association.

The title match was held at the Gyeryong Citizens' Gymnasium in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province, on Saturday. The 35-year-old defeated Norj Guro of the Philippines in a unanimous decision by the judges.

Seo won the title after falling short in last year's title match, bringing her record to 10 wins, one loss, and three no-decisions.

Seo has earned the nickname "doctor boxer" in Korea, as she is a professor in the pediatrics department at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital. She took up boxing at the recommendation of a colleague.

She won the Korean Boxing Commission title in the women's light flyweight class in 2023.