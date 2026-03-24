May 1, Labor Day, could become an official public holiday as early as this year with related legal revision being passed at a National Assembly's subcommittee Tuesday.

The National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee approved a revision to the “Public Holidays Act” during a subcommittee review, which would formally recognize Labor Day as a public holiday.

Labor Day has been legally recognized as a paid holiday since 1994. However, its application has been limited, excluding public officials, teachers and certain categories of workers such as those in special employment arrangements, including delivery drivers, who are not covered under the Labor Standards Act.

If the revised bill passes a full committee vote, gains approval at a plenary session of the National Assembly, and is endorsed by the Cabinet, the change could take effect as early as this year. The move would ensure that all workers, regardless of employment status, are guaranteed a day off on May 1.

Under current law, fixed public holidays in South Korea — commonly marked as “red days” on calendars — include Sundays, five national holidays, New Year’s Day, Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays, substitute holidays, and observance days such as Buddha’s Birthday, Christmas, Memorial Day and Children’s Day.

The proposed revision is expected to address long-standing gaps in labor rights by expanding holiday protections to a broader range of workers.