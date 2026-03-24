Benchmark bourse, won partly recover from prior shock, but volatility lingers on oil swings

South Korean stocks attempted a rebound Tuesday after US President Donald Trump signaled a five-day pause in potential strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, lifting risk sentiment and tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Kospi opened at 5,638.2 points, up 4.3 percent from the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange. The recovery followed a sharp 6.5 percent plunge a day earlier.

The index rose to an intraday high of 5,643 before giving up gains to touch a low of 5,395.17. It later regained momentum in afternoon trading, climbing to 5,537.31, up 2.43 percent as of 2 p.m.

Retail investors drove the rebound, buying a net 744.7 billion won ($495 million) of shares and extending their strong buying streak after scooping up roughly 7 trillion won in the previous session. Institutional investors, initially net sellers, turned buyers in the afternoon with net purchases of 298.9 billion won.

Foreign investors, however, continued to exit the market, offloading a net 1.29 trillion won. Their sustained selling pressure briefly dragged the Kospi into negative territory during intraday trading.

Heavyweight stocks largely rebounded. As of 2 p.m., Samsung Electronics rose 1.83 percent, while SK hynix surged 5.57 percent. Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution also advanced 1.65 percent and 9.27 percent, respectively.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also opened higher at 1,134.16, up 3.4 percent from the previous session, and stood at 1,117.83, gaining 1.91 percent as of 2 p.m.

The Korean won remained volatile, reflecting persistent uncertainty tied to oil price swings and geopolitical risk.

After weakening to 1,517.3 per dollar in the previous daytime session — its worst mark since March 9, 2009, during the global financial crisis — the won briefly strengthened into the 1,480 range, closing after-hours trading at 1,486.7 following Trump’s remarks.

However, the currency resumed its decline in onshore trading Tuesday. It opened at 1,490.9 per dollar and weakened past the 1,500 threshold to 1,500.48 as of 2 p.m., despite a sharp drop in global oil prices.

Brent crude oil fell 10.9 percent from the previous session to settle at $99.94 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate declined 10.3 percent to $88.13. Brent, which had briefly surged above $114 in Asian trading, slid to the $96 range immediately after Trump signaled a pause.

“Even the mere prospect of an end to the war has boosted market sentiment, easing the sharp risk-off mood seen the previous day, though caution still lingers,” said Min Kyung-won, an economist at Woori Bank.