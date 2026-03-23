Seoul stocks tumble over 6%, triggering sidecar

The Korean won fell to its weakest level in 17 years on Monday, breaching 1,510 per US dollar, as escalating tensions in the Middle East sent shock waves through global markets.

As of 9:42 a.m., the won was trading at 1,510.3 per dollar, a retreat of 9.7 won from Friday’s close. After opening at 1,504.9, it weakened to as much as 1,511.8 in morning trade — its lowest value against the dollar since March 10, 2009, when it hit 1,561 won.

The currency had already closed past the 1,500 mark for two straight sessions and extended its losses at the start of the new week.

The moves came as investors braced for prolonged market strain from surging oil prices and rising geopolitical risks, as tensions between the US and Iran deepened.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, rose 0.29 percent from the previous session to 99.695.

South Korean stocks also came under heavy pressure. The benchmark Kospi opened down 3.48 percent at 5,580 on Monday, before losses deepened to more than 6 percent in early trade. The drop triggered a sell-side sidecar at about 9:18 a.m., halting program trading for five minutes after Kospi 200 futures fell more than 5 percent for over one minute.

By 10:20 a.m., the Kospi was down 5.4 percent at 5,468, with foreign and institutional investors offloading 1.7 trillion won ($1.13 billion) and 1.8 trillion won worth of shares, respectively.

The secondary Kosdaq also slid as much as 5 percent and was trading down about 4 percent at 1,115.