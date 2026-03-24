Mirae Asset Securities vice chairmen and co-CEOs Kim Mi-seob and Heo Sun-ho will continue leading the nation's top investment bank and securities firm after securing shareholder approval for another term on Tuesday, backed by strong earnings driven by a stock market rally.

The two were reappointed as executive directors at the company’s annual general meeting held at its headquarters in central Seoul.

Under the dual leadership structure, Kim oversees global operations, while Heo leads the wealth management business. Jun Kyung-nam, head of the trading business unit, also retained his position as an executive director.

On the board, Song Jae-yong and Seok Jun-hee were reappointed as independent directors, with Song continuing as chair. Ahn Soo-hyun, a law professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, was newly appointed as an independent director.

Shareholders also approved the company’s financial statements and dividend payout for fiscal 2025.

Mirae Asset Securities reported consolidated equity of 13.48 trillion won ($9 billion), pretax profit of 2.08 trillion won and net profit of 1.59 trillion won, up 70 percent and 71 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Total shareholder returns for 2025 reached 634.7 billion won, including 174.2 billion won in cash dividends, 290.3 billion won in stock dividends and 170.2 billion won in treasury share cancellations. The payout amounted to about 40 percent of net income, a record-high level, the company said.

“Backed by its global network and accumulated expertise, Mirae Asset Securities will strengthen investments in innovative companies while delivering differentiated investment solutions and value for clients,” a company official said.

“It will strive to ensure that growth in corporate value translates into enhanced shareholder value, supported by a stable earnings base and profit-generating capabilities.”