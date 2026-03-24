Busan has begun offering fingerprint registration services for foreign students at the National Pension Service’s Busan building in Yeonje-gu, the city said Monday.

The service, provided by the Busan Immigration Office in cooperation with the local government, marks the first time fingerprint registration for foreign registration is being conducted at an off-site location in Busan.

The new measure allows international students in the city to register their fingerprints at the Study Busan Hub, located on the second floor of the National Pension Service's Busan headquarters in Yeonje-gu district. It is expected to make the process more convenient and efficient for foreign students who previously had to visit the immigration office in Jung-gu.

International students attending colleges in Busan are eligible. Immigration authorities said those studying at universities far from the immigration office, including Pusan National University, Dong-eui University and Busan Women’s College, are expected to benefit the most.

The Busan Immigration Office also plans to operate a “mobile immigration service” that will visit universities directly. Such services have previously been offered in other cities, including Seoul and Gwangju.

The first mobile service will be offered Thursday at Dong-eui University, with around 200 students expected to participate.

Under South Korean law, all foreign nationals aged 17 or older who stay in the country for more than 90 days must register their fingerprints and facial information, either at the airport upon entry or at local immigration offices.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said services such as foreign registration and visa processing are among the most essential, yet difficult, procedures for international students to handle on their own.

“The city will continue to expand cooperation with the Busan Immigration Office to provide practical support for international students,” he said.