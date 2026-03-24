Monsta X unveiled the list of all 10 tracks from its upcoming album in the US through agency Starship Entertainment on Tuesday.

The group is set to release “Unfold” on April 3, approximately four years since its second full-length US album, “The Dreaming.” The second LP spent two weeks on Billboard 200, peaking at No. 21.

The agency said the album will demonstrate the depth and maturity the group has gained since then with a genre-spanning set of songs. Monsta X gave fans a taste of the third LP, dropping “growing pains” and “baby blue” ahead of the full album release.

The group is in the middle of an international tour, which will continue in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. I.M only participated in the Seoul show, however, since he enlisted in the military last month.