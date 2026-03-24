Kim Sungkyu of Infinite will launch a solo tour in Asia on March 27, his agency Billions announced Tuesday.

He will kick off the “LV4: Leap to Vector” tour with three shows in Seoul. In April and May, Sungkyu will visit six cities across Asia, from Macao and Hong Kong to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, and Manila, Philippines.

The upcoming tour will showcase songs from his sixth solo EP, “Off The Map,” which was released in early March. The six-track album is his first solo set in over 2 1/2 years and sold more than 32,000 units in one week.

Kim is the leader of Infinite, which debuted in 2010. Its latest album is the eighth EP “Like Infinite” from last year.