Driving Customer Service and Marketing Success with Sobot's WhatsApp Solution

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobot attended Meta Partner Summit 2026 and won the "2025 Partner Recognition Award". During the summit, Sobot shared its business practices on Meta products like WhatsApp and Messenger, and explored new directions for collaboration with Meta.

Sobot-Meta Collaboration Drives WhatsApp Customer Engagement Across the Entire Journey

At the core of Sobot's collaboration with Meta is WhatsApp, a flagship product of Meta. With over 3 billion monthly active users worldwide, WhatsApp has become a mainstream messaging platform for daily communications across the globe.

Leveraging its mature products, advanced technologies and global customer base, Sobot has become an official WhatsApp BSP (Business Solution Provider) authorized by Meta. And 3 key features set Sobot apart from other BSPs.

One of the key reasons behind Sobot winning the "Partner Recognition Award" lies in its comprehensive WhatsApp customer contact solution. It supports businesses to manage both marketing and customer service interactions on the platform.

Sobot assists companies in registering WhatsApp Business Accounts, enabling them to send bulk messages for various business scenarios while ensuring compliance and stability. These include marketing messages for promotional campaigns, recommendations and event invitations, utility messages like delivery notifications and appointment reminders, as well as authentication messages like OTP and account verification. This enables businesses to proactively contact customers, increasing communication efficiency and driving growth.

In addition, Sobot integrates common customer service capabilities like live chat, voice, chatbot and AI Agent. These functions can be embedded into companies' own apps or websites, and seamlessly integrated with WhatsApp Business Accounts. Among them, Sobot's AI Agent is particularly recognized by businesses for its compatibility with WhatsApp messaging format, its strong capability in addressing complex tasks, and its impressive independent resolution rate of over 70%. In this way, businesses can manage customer service and marketing interactions on WhatsApp in a united platform.

Beyond delivering products, Sobot further helps businesses in deployment and daily operations. Enterprises can enjoy professional consultation, technical support, and SLA services jointly provided by both Sobot and Meta. From marketing strategy and security compliance to account registration and verification, from message template setup to messaging rule configuration, Sobot's experts provide continuous and refined guidance across the whole customer lifecycle.

Another highlight of Sobot's WhatsApp solution is its scenario-based design, allowing businesses to get tailored solutions to meet their specific needs in different industries.

For example, in the delivery industry, Sobot integrates WhatsApp and live chat SDK into the delivery companies' own apps, making it convenient for couriers to send WhatsApp utility messages and communicate with customers directly within the delivery App.

In the gaming industry, Sobot helps companies connect players' WhatsApp accounts with their in-game accounts, sending bulk messages like new game promotions, user reactivation, and top-up guidance accordingly. Also, agents of gaming companies can contact VIP users via live chat on WhatsApp.

J&T Express Witnesses 35% Higher Delivery Success with Sobot WhatsApp Solution

J&T Express, a leading global logistics and express delivery provider operating across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, once faced challenges in timely customer communication, address changes and cash‑on‑delivery coordination. All these issues directly impact delivery efficiency and customer satisfaction.

To address these challenges, J&T partnered with Sobot to transform its customer contact process with Sobot's WhatsApp Business solution. Sobot integrated the delivery App with Google Maps and instant messaging SDK, allowing real‑time address confirmation and seamless communication between couriers and recipients. Also, Sobot helped J&T Express register the WhatsApp Business Account, so that J&T Express can send bulk utility messages for delivery notifications without being banned.

The results were dramatic: J&T achieved a 35% increase in one‑time delivery success, a 50% reduction in communication costs, and a 40% improvement in cash‑on‑delivery collection efficiency.

In addition, Sobot's WhatsApp solution has also benefited SHEIN, Lilith Games, OPPO, Luckin Coffee and more, supporting customer interactions across a wide range of industries on WhatsApp.

Deepening Collaboration with Meta to Elevate WhatsApp Business Solutions

"Meta Partner Summit provides an excellent opportunity for us to exchange ideas with Meta and further strengthen our collaboration." said Yi Xu, CEO of Sobot. "And receiving the Partner Recognition Award is also a strong acknowledgement of Sobot's capabilities and contributions."

Looking ahead, Sobot will continue to closely work with Meta to enhance its products, solutions and services, bringing greater value to businesses in WhatsApp customer contact and engagement.

For more information, please visit https://www.sobot.io/.