Four people were injured in a drunk driving accident on Monday evening, according to police on Tuesday, with two of them being Japanese nationals.

A SUV driven by a drunk driver ran over pedestrians near Hongik University Station in western Seoul, at around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, severely injuring one person and inflicting minor injuries on three others.

A Japanese woman's leg was pinned down by the car, while another Japanese woman sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene. The other two victims, a Korean man and woman, were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The driver was a man in his 50s whose blood alcohol content was high enough to have his license revoked, according to officials. He was arrested on the spot, and is under investigation for drunk driving.

The recent incident was the latest in a string of accidents in recent months in which the victims were Japanese. One such incident happened in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, in November, when a drunk driver killed a woman in her 50s and injured her daughter.