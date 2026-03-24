North Korean leader Kim Jong-un formally called South Korea the "most hostile state" and warned of merciless consequences if provoked, the North's state media reported Tuesday.

South Korea "is officially designated as the most hostile nation," the Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying on the second and final day of the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly.

Kim said South Korea will pay the price for any provocation if Seoul provokes Pyongyang, according to the KCNA.

Kim also said his country's status as a nuclear weapons state will never change, vowing to make efforts to fight "hostile forces" against Pyongyang. (Yonhap)