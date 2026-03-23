Actors Lee Young-ae and Yoo Ji-tae will star in a new television series, reuniting for the first time in 25 years since the 2001 hit film "One Fine Spring Day," the drama's production company said Monday.

The mystery romance, the Korean title of which translates into "Jae-e's Young-in," revolves around Jae-e (Lee), an art teacher grieving the death of her son, and Young-in (Yoo), an architect struggling with memory loss, according to the production company, IWill Media.

The drama marks Lee's first since the KBS 2025 thriller "Walking on Thin Ice," while Yoo most recently appeared in the historical movie "The King's Warden" as the cold-blooded Han Myeong-hoe, a key aide to King Sejo.

Oh Ki-hwan, known for directing the 2005 romantic comedy "The Art of Seduction," will helm the series.

Further details, including the broadcaster and production schedule, have yet to be announced. (Yonhap)