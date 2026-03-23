Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Monday asked his Iranian counterpart to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and to take steps to ease tensions and stabilize global energy supplies amid an ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said.

Cho made the call in his phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as the US-Israeli strikes on Iran late last month have escalated into a broader regional crisis.

Cho expressed deep concern over the recent Middle East situation, which has affected global security and economic stability, and called on Iran to halt attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Gulf countries, according to the ministry.

Cho also asked for necessary safety measures as multiple South Korean and other foreign-flagged vessels are currently anchored in the strait, while requesting Iran's special attention and support to ensure the safety of South Korean citizens in the Middle East country.

Araghchi explained Iran's position on the current regional situation, and the two sides agreed to maintain ongoing communication on related issues, the ministry added.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have nearly halted, disrupting global supply and leading to surging global oil prices.

South Korea depends on imports for about 98 percent of its fossil fuels and sources roughly 70 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East, according to industry and government data. (Yonhap)