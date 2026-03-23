Tax incentives aim to curb dollar demand, ease won pressure, though safe-haven appeal remains key variable

South Korea has introduced tax-incentivized reshoring accounts to lure offshore stock investments back into domestic equities, aiming to curb demand for overseas buying and reshape currency flows.

Around 20 local securities firms rolled out Reshoring Investment Accounts on Monday, as part of the government’s initiative to encourage retail investors to scale back overseas investments, particularly in US equities, which have been identified as a key source of dollar demand and downward pressure on the Korean won.

Under the current system, overseas stock investments are subject to a 22 percent capital gains tax on profits exceeding 2.5 million won ($1,650).

The new scheme allows investors to receive tax benefits if they sell overseas holdings worth 50 million won or under and reinvest the proceeds into domestic equities. Capital gains tax deductions are set at 100 percent for sales made by the end of May, 80 percent by the end of July and 50 percent by year-end.

If investors repurchase overseas stocks through other accounts within the same year, the amount of tax deduction will be reduced accordingly.

Brokerage firms have rolled out promotional campaigns, offering incentives such as discounted trading fees, lower currency conversion costs and investment vouchers to attract investors.

Adding to the momentum, local investors’ appetite for US stocks has begun to cool this month, as the won has recently weakened past the 1,500-per-dollar level for the first time since the 2009 global financial crisis.

Korean investors’ net purchases of US stocks totaled just $390.86 million from the start of March through Friday, according to the Korea Securities Depository. This marks a sharp drop from $3.95 billion in February and $5 billion in January.

As of Thursday, holdings of US equities stood at $159.6 billion, down from the record high of $168 billion in January. It marked the first decline since March last year.

Market analysts say the rollout of RIAs could help ease pressure on the won by triggering dollar-selling flows.

“In the case of Indonesia, which implemented a similar measure in 2016, about 12 percent of offshore assets were repatriated,” said Yeom Dong-chan, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

In 2016, Indonesia launched the Tax Amnesty program to encourage capital repatriation by offering reduced tax rates on declared offshore assets, with even greater tax incentives for funds brought back and invested domestically.

He noted that the Indonesian rupiah strengthened during the period despite its broader long-term depreciation.

Lim Jung-eun, an analyst at KB Securities, said the RIA scheme could boost local market liquidity, with the one-year holding requirement likely to create a “lock-in” effect encouraging longer-term investment.

However, she cautioned that it remains too early to gauge the policy’s effectiveness, as the prolonged US-Iran conflict continues to sustain demand for safe-haven assets. The dollar index has climbed alongside the Iran conflict, with rising risk aversion driving demand for the greenback as a safe-haven asset.

“The market projects the demand for US equities, seen as relatively safe dollar-denominated assets, is unlikely to weaken in the near term,” Lim said.

"The RIA’s significance lies not just in providing a short-term tax incentive, but in its potential as a structural tool to influence the direction of capital flows."