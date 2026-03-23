Unionized workers of Samsung Electronics Co. met Monday with Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jun Young-hyun ahead of a planned strike in May over bonuses, the labor union said.

Last week, the workers had vowed to hold a press conference near the residence of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong in Seoul on Monday to announce their collective action, but the union later said it decided to cancel the event after the company's management suggested a meeting with Jun.

During the morning meeting, the co-CEO acknowledged workers' concerns and said the company will review the union's demands, according to the union.

Jun, who heads the crucial chip business, said the company needs to consider various options for distributing bonuses among different business units, adding it is open to additional talks in the near future if necessary, it added.

The union has been demanding that management remove a cap on bonuses and grant a 7 percent wage hike, along with greater transparency in calculating performance-based bonuses.

Last week, the union said 93.1 percent of its members supported the strike plan in a vote. The union has around 90,000 members. (Yonhap)