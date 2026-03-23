Foreign currency deposits in South Korea fell for the second straight month in February, due to a decline in both individual and corporate deposits, central bank data showed Monday.

Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents stood at $117.53 billion at the end of February, down $490 million from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

In January, foreign currency deposits fell for the first time since the first on-month decline in October, following gains in November and December that had lifted the figure to a record high amid a weakened won and heightened foreign exchange market volatility.

Residents include South Korean citizens, foreigners who have lived in the country for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank deposits.

Corporate foreign currency deposits fell $450 million in February from a month earlier to $100.23 billion, and individual holdings declined $40 million to $17.31 billion.

By currency, U.S. dollar-denominated deposits decreased $340 million to $96 billion, and Japanese yen deposits declined $210 million to $9.3 billion.

In contrast, euro-denominated deposits rose $200 million to $9.59 billion, while Chinese yuan deposits slipped $150 million to $1.23 billion, the data showed. (Yonhap)