Samsung Electronics has partnered with Hyundai Motor Group to allow drivers to control home appliances from inside their vehicles, launching the Car-to-Home Service on Monday.

The rollout follows the Home-to-Car feature introduced last December, which enabled users to manage vehicle functions remotely from home. The new Car-to-Home service completes the two-way connection between cars and living spaces.

Through the system, Hyundai Motor and Kia drivers can remotely operate SmartThings-connected appliances, including air conditioners, air purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners and lighting, via their vehicle’s touchscreen.

Users of Hyundai’s BlueLink and Kia Connect can access the feature by linking their SmartThings account through a QR code embedded in the in-vehicle system, Samsung explained. The service is currently supported on vehicles equipped with the connected car Navigation Cockpit platform introduced after November 2022, with broader availability planned through software updates.

A key feature is the integration of SmartThings’ location-based “Smart Routines" for automated actions based on the vehicle’s proximity to home.

For example, as a vehicle approaches home, it would automatically activate the “return home mode” to turn on the air purifiers and lighting. Users would also be able to precool indoor spaces during summer. Conversely, when the car leaves home, an “away mode” can turn off unnecessary appliances and lighting while activating a robot vacuum.

Samsung said the service is designed to deliver a more seamless, personalized user experience by linking mobility and living spaces into a single connected environment.

“The Car-to-Home service launch goes beyond adding a new feature. It enables users to experience a unified daily life across home and vehicle,” said Jung Jae-yeon, vice president and head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics.

The Home-to-Car, launched last year, allows users to check vehicle status via the SmartThings app on their mobile devices and remotely control functions such as air conditioning, door locking and unlocking and electric vehicle charging.

The tech and automotive companies signed an agreement in September 2024 to enhance connectivity across their products, starting with location-tracking features powered by Samsung's SmartThings Find.

Even without a direct internet connection, Galaxy smartphones can leverage Galaxy devices to identify a vehicle's location, according to Samsung. This enables users to find their car if they forget where it is parked or in the event of theft, enhancing both convenience and security.

The connectivity collaboration expands to include health care features that monitor passengers' health by linking in-vehicle cameras with Samsung's Galaxy wearables, as well as pet care functions that allow remote control of in-car environments.