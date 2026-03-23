A fad of attaching stickers of ghosts on the back windows of cars has sparked safety concerns here, as the users of the "ghost stickers" claim it is a countermeasure against vehicles behind them flashing their high beams at them.

The stickers are usually difficult to see, but show a ghostly face when bright light is shined on them.

There have been multiple reports of the sitckers shared recently in the online used car community Bobaedream. One user shared a photo of a white SUV with the sticker attached in the corner of the rear window.

The Road Traffic Act states in Article 37 that a drivers traveling just behind another vehicle should reduce the brightness of their headlights, and excessive use of the high beam can be punished by law. Some drivers here have empathized with the use of the stickers, saying it is necessary to prevent the drivers misusing their headlights to hinder or intimidate other drivers.

But others point out that the stickers itself could catch other drivers off-guard and potentially lead to accidents.

Article 42 of the Road Traffic Act says a driver shall not use paintwork or markings that cause "abhorrence," or disgust.

This is not the first time ghost stickers have touched off controversy.

In 2017, a driver who attached multiple ghost stickers on the car was fined 100,000 won ($66) for violation of Article 42. The driver in question said that the stickers are only visible to those who turn on the high beam and were means of defense, but the court rejected the claim.