Hyundai Glovis said Monday it participated in the World Breakbulk Expo 2026 in Shanghai last week, as it seeks to expand partnerships with global shippers.

The World Breakbulk Expo, one of Asia’s largest exhibitions for breakbulk logistics, brings together shipping lines, logistics firms, cargo owners and port operators to discuss market trends and explore business opportunities.

This year’s event attracted around 170 companies and more than 10,000 industry participants from across the globe.

At the expo, Hyundai Glovis highlighted its maritime transport capabilities, supported by its large fleet and extensive experience in project logistics, while engaging with potential customers to explore new partnerships.

The company recently established a dedicated High & Heavy cargo division to strengthen its breakbulk logistics capabilities. In Shanghai, it focused on promoting transport services for Chinese manufacturers of commercial vehicles and heavy equipment.

Hyundai Glovis also showcased its end-to-end logistics solutions, integrating maritime and inland transportation through a global network of more than 100 overseas bases.

“Hyundai Glovis has optimized capabilities not only for finished vehicle transport but also for breakbulk cargo such as heavy equipment,” a company official said. “We will continue to expand cooperation with global shippers and grow as a comprehensive logistics provider.”