Since a 2025 battery-related fire onboard an Air Busan flight led to strengthened safety measures, more than 430,000 violations of carry-on battery rules were recorded at domestic airports over the past year.

According to figures submitted to Rep. Lee Yeon-hee of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee by Incheon International Airport Corp. and Korea Airports Corp., a total of 433,051 violations were detected at airport security checkpoints from March last year, when the updated safety standards took effect, through the end of last month.

As 8 in 10 violations involved attempts to place batteries in checked baggage, which poses a higher fire risk due to early detection and suppression in cargo holds being more difficult, authorities are calling on reinforcement of passenger awareness.

Under current regulations, passengers may carry up to five portable batteries with a capacity of 100 watt-hours or less. Batteries between 100 Wh and 160 Wh require airline approval and are limited to two units. Batteries exceeding 160 Wh, such as those used for camping equipment, are banned. Regardless of capacity, all portable batteries are prohibited in checked luggage and must be carried onboard.

Of the total violations last year, 178,212 were recorded at Incheon Airport, while 254,839 occurred at airports managed by Korea Airports Corp., including Gimpo, Jeju and Gimhae international airports.

With 436,826 passenger flights departing domestic airports during the period, the data indicates roughly 0.99 violations per flight — effectively one case for every departing aircraft.

Korea Airports Corp. attributed the higher violation rate at its airports to large domestic travel volume and the high proportion of mobile or self-check-in passengers, who account for 80 percent of travelers and may miss verbal guidance normally provided at airline counters.

Experts warn that if a battery in checked luggage were to ignite midflight, delayed detection in the cargo hold could lead to catastrophic consequences. Airlines have tightened their rules accordingly, with several banning all in-flight use of portable batteries following a series of recent incidents.

“The ignition of a portable battery onboard can lead to massive loss of life, and not a single risk factor should remain,” Rep. Lee said. “Stronger guidance from airport authorities and airlines, along with rigorous enforcement, is urgently needed to prevent fires.”