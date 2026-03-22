North Korea was set to convene the first session of its 15th Supreme People’s Assembly on Sunday, with constitutional revisions and a reshuffle of the power structure high on the agenda.

At the center of the meeting is whether leader Kim Jong-un’s “two hostile states” doctrine will be formally enshrined in the constitution. Since late 2023, Pyongyang has redefined inter-Korean relations as adversarial, abandoning unification policies and its previous stance toward the South.

Observers say the session is likely to introduce specific amendments, including new provisions on territory, maritime and airspace, effectively formalizing a complete legal and institutional separation between the two Koreas.

North Korea has already taken steps toward physical separation, cutting inter-Korean roads and rail links and reinforcing barriers along the Military Demarcation Line. A constitutional revision could further reshape the historical narrative and framework of inter-Korean relations.

A leadership reshuffle is also expected, with Kim likely to be reappointed as chairman of the State Affairs Commission. Changes may extend to key institutions, including the Cabinet and the presidium of the assembly, with speculation over a possible replacement of its current head.

The session will also review economic plans, including budget settlements and next year’s fiscal outline.