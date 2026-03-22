A South Korean court has imposed a 5 million won ($3,318) fine on a man in his 40s who destroyed his girlfriend's front door and damaged her car after she did not answer his calls.

The Ulsan District Court found the defendant guilty of special destruction and damage, referring to the destruction of property via a dangerous object or collective force. The defendant visited the victim's home in the morning in September, using a metal pipe to strike down and break her front door.

He also damaged all four tires of the victim's parked car and started a small fire when he threw away a lit cigarette near a paper box set beside the door.

Investigators found that he committed the crime when his girlfriend did not answer his calls all night.

The court said it handed a relatively lenient punishment on the grounds that the victim did not wish to see him punished and the defendant admitted to the charges, showing remorse.