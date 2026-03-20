South Korea and Russia marked 35 years of diplomatic ties with a cultural event in Moscow, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday, highlighting continued people-to-people engagement despite strained relations stemming from the Ukraine war.

According to the Foreign Ministry, a roundtable on Korea-Russia cultural exchanges was held Thursday at the Korean Cultural Center in Moscow, bringing together Russian government officials, academics and former diplomats.

Among those attending were Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russia’s special presidential representative for international cultural cooperation, and Anatoly Torkunov, rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

In his congratulatory remarks, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae acknowledged that bilateral ties are facing challenges amid the current geopolitical climate, but stressed the importance of cultural and artistic exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and supporting the long-term, stable development of relations.

Russian participants, including Shvydkoy and Torkunov, also highlighted the long history of cultural exchanges between the two countries and expressed their commitment to further strengthening ties, the ministry said.

The event drew a wide range of participants, including former Russian ambassadors to South Korea and scholars from leading institutions such as Moscow State University, the Higher School of Economics and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in areas including culture, arts, performances and tourism.

The roundtable was held in connection with the publication of "Continuous Dialogue Between Korean and Russian Cultures," a book led by former Russian Ambassador to South Korea Yevgeny Afanasyev and other contributors. The volume includes essays by senior South Korean officials and former ambassadors, including National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Ambassador Lee.

The Foreign Ministry said the event was significant in reaffirming the shared view that cultural exchanges between the two countries should continue despite challenging geopolitical conditions, as a way to maintain stable bilateral relations.