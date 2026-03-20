Firefighters in Korea are battling a blaze at an auto parts factory in Daejeon, where at least 50 people have been injured, authorities said Friday.

The fire broke out at about 1:17 p.m. at a facility in Munpyeong-dong, according to the Daejeon Fire Headquarters.

Authorities raised the response level to Phase 2 at 1:31 p.m., mobilizing all available equipment from local and neighboring fire stations. A total of 46 vehicles and 115 personnel have been deployed to contain the fire.

A Phase 2 response is issued for mid-scale disasters that cannot be contained by a single fire station, requiring personnel and equipment from two to five nearby stations.

The number of injured rose to 50 as of 2:30 p.m., including 35 people in serious condition and 15 with minor injuries, officials said.

Emergency crews are working to bring the blaze under control while assessing the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.