BEIJING, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, premiered historical romance series "Pursuit of Jade" on March 6, with the title quickly gaining traction across global markets.

Within six days of launch, the series surpassed an iQIYI popularity index of 10,000 domestically, ranked No. 1 on iQIYI International's "TOP 10 Chinese Language Dramas Weekly Chart" in its debut week, and topped related Google Trends, as well as received high ranking on MyDramaList. This achievement underscores iQIYI's continued focus on developing premium content that resonates with global audiences.

Simultaneously released on iQIYI's global platforms with 14 subtitle languages and five dubbing options, the drama reached diverse audiences across 191 countries and regions.

The drama follows Zheng XIE, a fallen marquis seeking revenge for a 17-year feud, and Changyu FAN, a butcher's daughter determined to lead her family. A chance encounter in a snowstorm forces two strangers into a marriage of convenience, but as their reluctant partnership deepens into love, war tears them apart. Reunited on the battlefield, they must navigate political upheaval and family vengeance while fighting for their country and each other. This sweeping romantic drama delivers a marriage-before-love story anchored by two equally matched protagonists, blending intimate character development with themes of loyalty and resilience that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Google Trends showed that the series ranked first in search volume for Chinese dramas across 15 markets, including Thailand, the U.S., Canada, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, during the same period, as well as securing the top position globally among Chinese historical dramas released in 2025 to date.

On MyDramaList, a leading Asian entertainment rating platform, "Pursuit of Jade" debuted at 9.0 before rising to 9.1, marking the highest opening score for a Chinese drama on the platform in two years. The series also generated sustained social media engagement, with related topics trending on X across Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil.

The series' strong performance also drove interest in its lead actors' previous work on the platform. On iQIYI International, four series featuring Linghe ZHANG occupy spots on iQIYI International's All-Time TOP 10 Chinese Language Dramas Chart. Among them, "The Best Thing," dominates both the All-Time and 2025 Annual Charts at No. 1, with a 54-week run on the weekly rankings. Xiwei TIAN's catalog has gained similar momentum since "Pursuit of Jade's" debut, with "New Life Begins" breaking into the All-Time TOP 10.

iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com