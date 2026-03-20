Samsung Heavy Industries said Friday it has secured a 377.9 billion won ($253 million) contract to build a liquefied natural gas carrier for a shipping company in Oceania.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery by April 2029, the company said in a press release, without disclosing the client's name.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy said it has secured ship orders worth $2.4 billion so far this year, achieving about 17 percent of its annual order target of $13.9 billion.

The company said it plans to maintain its strategy of focusing on higher-margin vessels, such as container ships and LNG carriers, this year. (Yonhap)