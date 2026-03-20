Medicube skin products make online debut, set to be available at offline stores this month

APR said Friday that its flagship skin care brand Medicube has been launched on Sephora, signifying the Korean firm’s entry into the European market.

The rollout will cover 17 countries across Europe, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with Medicube products set to be introduced at around 450 offline stores as well as Sephora’s online platforms in phases this month.

According to APR, the products include the Zero Pore Pad, PDRN Pink Peptide Ampoule, Collagen Night Wrapping Mask and Collagen Gel Cream.

As Sephora, operated by French-headquartered multinational conglomerate LVMH, is known for its selective brand curation and stringent entry standards, APR underscored that Medicube’s debut on Sephora recognizes the brand’s product competitiveness and global scalability.

Leveraging Sephora’s extensive retail network, APR said it aims to bolster consumer outreach and brand awareness across Europe while providing more opportunities for in-store product experience.

As Medicube has been ramping up efforts to extend its footprint beyond Asia and North America, APR has been expanding its European distribution channels with local partners since last year. The company said it now plans to use the Sephora entry as a springboard to drive sales growth and reinforce the global positioning of Korean beauty products

“France is the epicenter of the global beauty industry with tradition and heritage,” said an APR official.

“Entering Sephora Europe is not just about expanding distribution. It signifies that our product quality and marketability have been formally recognized across the region.”