APR said Monday that its flagship beauty brand Medicube has entered Nykaa, India’s largest beauty platform, marking a strategic partnership aimed at expanding its presence in the local market.

Nykaa operates more than 260 offline stores across India and generates about 90 percent of its revenue online through an omnichannel strategy.

Having steadily expanded its K-beauty category over the past decade, Nykaa plans to further strengthen its skin care portfolio through the collaboration with Medicube.

Products introduced through the partnership include several of Medicube’s key skin care lines, such as the Zero Line, PDRN Line, Collagen Line and Deep Vita C Line.

Among them, four globally popular items — Collagen Gel Cream, PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask, PDRN Pink Peptide Ampoule and Collagen Night Wrapping Mask — will be the main products targeting local consumers. The products are now available on Nykaa’s online platform and are expected to roll out gradually at offline stores within the first half of the year.

APR said the collaboration marks a strategic milestone as the company expands its global footprint into India.

“Through our strategic partnership with Nykaa, we aim to introduce our differentiated technology to Indian consumers and secure a new global growth driver following the United States and Japan,” an APR official said.