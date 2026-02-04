South Korean beauty tech firm APR saw revenue double to a record high last year, extending its 11-year growth streak on the back of surging overseas sales and booming cosmetics sales.

The company announced Wednesday that both revenue and profit hit record highs, with consolidated revenue up 111 percent on-year to 1.53 trillion won ($1.05 billion) and operating profit soaring 198 percent to 365.4 billion won. Operating margin also reached a record 24 percent.

The October–December quarter capped off the company’s best year yet, with revenue hitting 547.6 billion won and operating profit reaching 130.1 billion won, both quarterly records.

APR’s international expansion, which made up 80 percent of total sales in 2025, played a central role in pushing overseas revenue to 1.23 trillion won, three times higher than the previous year. In the fourth quarter alone, the international share of revenue climbed to a record 87 percent, as overseas sales rose 203 percent on-year to 474.6 billion won.

APR cited strong performances in the United States and Japan as key drivers, with both markets hitting all-time highs, while Europe and other regions also showed steady growth across both online and physical retail channels.

The firm's cosmetics division was its standout performer in 2025, with annual sales exceeding 1 trillion won for the first time, while the beauty devices segment also posted solid gains, recording 407 billion won in annual revenue.

“Growing global recognition of our brand, especially Medicube, has helped establish long-term momentum in overseas markets,” a company official said.

APR said it expects to carry its momentum into 2026 by advancing product development and expanding its global presence, while reinforcing its core business to improve sustainability.