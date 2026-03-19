In this file photo uploaded March 10, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (left) gives a thumbs up as US President Donald Trump delivers his speech during their visit to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, on Oct. 28, 2025. (AP)
In this file photo uploaded March 10, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (left) gives a thumbs up as US President Donald Trump delivers his speech during their visit to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, on Oct. 28, 2025. (AP)

Trump-Japan summit: President Donald Trump is expected to press Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to support maritime security operations in the Strait of Hormuz during their Washington meeting.

Pressure on Seoul: Analysts say even limited Japanese participation could increase US pressure on South Korea to contribute naval support.

Strategic dilemma: Seoul faces a balancing act between alliance expectations, domestic political risks and ongoing security negotiations with Washington.

Hormuz tensions: The push comes as the key oil choke point remains unstable amid conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Burden-sharing signal: Experts say Trump’s demand reflects both operational needs and a broader test of allies’ willingness to share security responsibilities.

Japan’s likely role: Tokyo is expected to avoid direct combat and instead focus on non-combat contributions such as intelligence gathering and maritime safety due to legal and political constraints.

Economic leverage concerns: Seoul fears countries that decline to participate could face trade pressure, amid ongoing US scrutiny under Section 301 investigations.

Full article here.


mkjung@heraldcorp.com