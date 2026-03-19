Trump-Japan summit: President Donald Trump is expected to press Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to support maritime security operations in the Strait of Hormuz during their Washington meeting.

Pressure on Seoul: Analysts say even limited Japanese participation could increase US pressure on South Korea to contribute naval support.

Strategic dilemma: Seoul faces a balancing act between alliance expectations, domestic political risks and ongoing security negotiations with Washington.

Hormuz tensions: The push comes as the key oil choke point remains unstable amid conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Burden-sharing signal: Experts say Trump’s demand reflects both operational needs and a broader test of allies’ willingness to share security responsibilities.

Japan’s likely role: Tokyo is expected to avoid direct combat and instead focus on non-combat contributions such as intelligence gathering and maritime safety due to legal and political constraints.

Economic leverage concerns: Seoul fears countries that decline to participate could face trade pressure, amid ongoing US scrutiny under Section 301 investigations.

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