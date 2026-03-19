BRUSSELS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the signing of Mana Island Resort & Spa Fiji, a member of Radisson Individuals, marking a significant milestone in the Group's South Pacific expansion and reinforcing its growing presence in Fiji's resort market.

Set on the idyllic shores of Mana Island in Fiji's celebrated Mamanuca archipelago, the resort enjoys a prime island setting renowned for turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and year-round sunshine. Mana Island is approximately 90 minutes by boat from Port Denarau Marina and around 20 minutes by seaplane from Nadi International Airport, offering convenient access while retaining a true sense of escape.

Danilo Curcuruto, Director, Development, Australasia, Radisson Hotel Group, says: "Fiji remains one of the South Pacific's most desirable resort destinations, and Mana Island is one of its most iconic island locations. We are delighted to welcome Mana Island Resort & Spa Fiji into our Radisson Individuals portfolio. This signing reflects our continued focus on expanding our resort footprint in high-potential leisure destinations while offering owners flexible brand solutions that preserve a property's unique identity and unlock the power of Radisson's global reach."

The 160-key resort will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment and repositioning to create an upscale island resort experience that seamlessly blends contemporary design, authentic Fijian character, and immersive nature-led experiences. The project is expected to open under the Radisson Individuals brand following completion of the remodeling in late 2027.

The resort will feature a diverse mix of guest rooms, suites, and beachfront villas, complemented by multiple dining venues, bars, swimming pools, spa and wellness facilities, a fitness centre, a kids' club, and event spaces. The offering is designed to appeal to leisure travelers, couples, families, and small-scale groups seeking a relaxed yet elevated island lifestyle.

Radisson Individuals is Radisson Hotel Group's collection brand for distinctive hotels that celebrate their individuality while benefiting from Radisson's global distribution, loyalty platform, and operational expertise.

"We are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group and align Mana Island Resort & Spa Fiji with the Radisson Individuals brand," adds Hiro Osuka, owner of Mana Island Resort & Spa Fiji, "Radisson's global reach, strong distribution platform, and experience in lifestyle and resort hospitality will support our vision to elevate Mana Island into a leading upscale island resort that delivers a compelling experience for guests from around the world."

This signing represents Radisson Hotel Group's third resort in Fiji, joining Radisson Blu Resort, Fiji Denarau Island and the Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island, currently under construction.

The announcement follows Radisson Hotel Group's recent signing of a resort in Samoa, further demonstrating the Group's ongoing commitment to strategic expansion across Australasia and the Pacific, where the Group continues to build a strong pipeline across its core brands.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 27 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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ABOUT RADISSON INDIVIDUALS

Radisson Individuals is an affiliation brand comprised of independent hotels, each boasting its own unique identity and united by Radisson Hotel Group's service philosophy and attention to detail. The brand consists of: Radisson Individuals, Radisson Individuals Premier, Radisson Individuals Boutique, and Radisson Individuals Retreats.

Radisson Individuals is created to offer a solution for independent and unbranded hotels to become part of the Group's family. Radisson Individuals brings together hotels that have unique characteristics and personalities, offering guests an opportunity to discover new locations whilst safe in the knowledge that they will always receive the high standards of quality and service they rely on from Radisson Hotel Group. Radisson Individuals properties are located in key business and leisure destinations.

Radisson Individuals Premier offers a curated selection of upper-upscale hotels in key business and leisure destinations, with state-of-the-art facilities for both business and leisure. Radisson Individuals Premier hotels consist of elegantly appointed rooms, unparalleled attention to detail, offering a seamless blend of style and service.

Radisson Individuals Boutique provides a portfolio of intimate boutique hotels, blending exclusive, stylish settings with impeccable service. These hotels are situated in leisure and business destinations around the world, for those who want to experience local charm. Radisson Individuals Boutique properties are thoughtfully curated to provide a bespoke and uniquely local stay.

Radisson Individuals Retreats provides unique opportunities to become immersed in out-of-the-ordinary experiences, and recharge and reconnect in natural surroundings. Situated in scenic leisure destinations, these lifestyle hideaways connect guests with the authentic spirit of the location, focusing on nature while ensuring the highest standards of quality and service.

Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Individuals by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Individuals is a part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson, brought together under one commercial umbrella brand – Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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